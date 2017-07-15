Hanz Brewfest honors memory of 2014 murder victim

Roughly a thousand people crowded into Settler's Park this weekend for Rockton's third annual Hanz Brewfest.

The event featured more than one hundred beers and wine compliment live music and oversized beer pong, among other activities.

Organizers say it all started as a way to honor the memory of Todd Hansmeier, a local man murdered in 2014.

All of the proceeds from the brewfest go into a scholarship fund setup in Todd's name at Hononegah High School.

Each year organizers say the community of Rockton has come together to support the Hansmeier family.

"I think that's fantastic. Todd would've loved it. I can't think of any better way to keep his memory," said Todd's father Gary Hansmeier.

The Todd Hansmeier Memorial Scholarship awards $2,500 to a Hononegahstudent that displays strong involvement in sports, the classroom and in the community.