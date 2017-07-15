Round 1 of Aldeen Cup Features Crowded Leaderboard

The Rockford PRO/AM tees off on Monday, July 17, with a local annual golf tournament providing the lead-in to the arrival of PGA and LPGA pro's to the Forest City.

Aldeen Golf Club is hosting the Aldeen Cup this weekend, and after the first round, a crowded leaderboard will be jockeying for the title on Sunday in the finale.

Alexander Bremner is the championship flight's leader, shooting a -2 (70) on Saturday. He leads Jamie Hogan by two strokes, who shot even par for the day. Garrett Rahlston (73) and Jamie Hallstrom (74) round out the top four players.

Danny Gorman, who has won the Atwood, Ballard, and County Am so far this summer, is five shots off the lead, tied with Sean Miller. Each shot a +3 (75) on Saturday at Aldeen.