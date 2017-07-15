Former Ohio St, NFL player at heart of licensing lawsuit - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Former Ohio St, NFL player at heart of licensing lawsuit

Posted:
By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

The ex-college football star leading a class-action lawsuit against Ohio State University that alleges improper use of ex-athletes' likenesses is one of the school's most well-known, high-profile and loyal athletes

Linebacker Chris Spielman played at Ohio State from 1985 to 1987. He was a two-time All-American and three-time Big Ten player, and winner of the 1987

Lombardi Award honoring the country's top defensive player. He set a school record for career solo tackles with 283.

A major breast cancer research center at Ohio State carries the name of his late wife, Stefanie Spielman, who died of cancer in 1999.

The antitrust complaint filed Friday accuses Ohio State and talent management giant IMG of using athletes' likenesses in promotional campaigns that rob the athletes of compensation.
   

