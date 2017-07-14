No wake order lifted for Rock River

The no wake order issued for the Rock River has been lifted according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says levels on the river dropped overnight, prompting the sheriff to lift the order.
The sheriff's office says it will continue to have a patrol presence on the river and boaters should always exercise caution when enjoying the river.
