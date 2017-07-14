Touring Cuba: A look at the country's struggling infrastructure

For every beautiful old building in Havana, there is one that is falling apart.

"Part of it is very sad because nothing has been kept up. It hurts my heart to see the architecture," said Linda Powell, a tourist from Alabama.

There is a rich architectural history in Havana, but many older buildings have fallen into disrepair. Buildings that in the United States would be considered dilapidated and condemned, are what some people in Cuba call home.

"We hear people live in homes where there is no roof, it's just walls, and they live there," said Powell.

13 WREX ran into a Cuban woman who sells goods at a local market in Havana. She spoke a little bit of English, something many Cubans do not. And she detailed why so many homes are in ruins.

"An old house is expensive. The wood, the big roofs, everything. It's expensive," she said. "Houses from 17th century, people still live in that houses but people don't have money so they are all falling apart."

"Cuba looks very fatigued. They have been at this revolutionary living for a long time. They don't have resources, they rebuild everything, They rebuild cars, they rebuild buildings but they don't have the raw materials," said Steve Bowie with Third Presbyterian Church in Rockford.

Bowie's been to Cuba twice in the past two years and says he expected some of the struggles with crumbling buildings and dilapidated housing to change with the deal the Obama Administration made. But since President Trump has scaled back on that deal, Bowie says he's not sure what's in store for the country's future.

"They need factory capacity. They need tractors and they need gasoline to run the tractors," he said.

It's not just the buildings that are struggling through the economy. It's also the roads. Some streets in Havana are impassable with potholes that stretch the entire width of the road. And it's not uncommon to see people sort through dumpsters looking for clothing or anything else salvageable.

While there is a struggle keeping up infrastructure, there are signs of improvement. The Capitol building, El Capitolio, is under renovations. That construction is set to be finished in 2019. There are several brand new hotels constructed nearby and other new construction is underway.

Much of it started when the U.S. began the steps to lift its embargo. The question now is, with the future of American tourism on the line, will the progress continue.