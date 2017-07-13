Fix to Rockford apartment complex broken A/C arrives earlier than expected

Air conditioning is coming back to a Rockford high-rise after 13 News reported on the issue.

Rock River Tower off Whitman Street in downtown says it plans to have air conditioning back in the building by Thursday night.



13 News was first to report the 15-story building's air conditioning unit broke.



Renters have been without a/c since the 4th of July.



A notice from the building said it wouldn't return until August.

After our report, Rock River Tower says it is installing a chiller to cool the building until its air conditioning can be fixed.