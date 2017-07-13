Rockford woman deals with cancer diagnosis by helping others

A Rockford woman's blood cancer diagnosis has her on a mission to help others.
Danielle Funk is working to get people to join the bone marrow registry.
She helped set up a cheek swab testing Thursday with Be The Match.
Danielle was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer herself.
While she needs a match, be the match representatives say she's helping others by bringing in donors.
"Every 3 minutes someone is diagnosed with blood cancer and about 14,000 patients a year search the registry looking for a marrow donor," said Cassandra Hyser, a community engagement representative with Be The Match.
You have to be between 18 to 44 years old to be considered for the donor registry.
