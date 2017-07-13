Alpine Bank team set for Rockford PRO/AM

For the past several years, Alpine Bank has chosen high school golfers for its team in the Rockford PRO/AM. The bank continues that tradition this year, with Hononegah's Jackson Cadwell, Belvidere North's Jacob Dykstra, Rockford Lutheran's Caitlin Schoepfer and Guilford's Kristen Sayyalinh joining forces to play with D.A. Points in Monday's PRO/AM.

The high school golfers hope to learn some things to take into their senior seasons on the course.

"Just all sorts of stuff from his mentality when he's on the course and maybe a few technique things as well," Dykstra said.

Sayyalinh played in the PRO/AM with Austin Ernst last year for a different team. She knows what the pros have to offer her and her teammates.

"Some tips on how to keep my cool, calm my nerves down and how to fix my swing a little bit, my putting," Sayyalinh said.

Cadwell agrees that improving the game around the green is key.

"Definitely the short game," he said. "The pro short game is so much better than everyone else's. It makes them stand out so much more."

Lutheran's Schoepfer has come a long way with her golf game during her high school career, winning the women's division of the Winnebago Co. Amateur last weekend. She thinks this experience will help her even more.

"If he helps me with my swing that would be awesome," Schoepfer said. "But if he helps me with some mental tips on how to stay calm when you're about to shoot a good score, I would greatly appreciate that."

The 41st Rockford PRO/AM tees off Monday morning at Rockford Country Club.