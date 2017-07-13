Aldeen hosts Drive, Chip and Putt competition

The Aldeen Practice Center served as the host for a Drive, Chip and Putt competition, with winners advancing to a sub-regional competition later this summer. Kids had the chance to show off their golf skills, with the ultimate prize being a trip to the Masters if they keep advancing.

"My chipping and putting went pretty well," 10-11-year-old age group champion Meghan Lynch said. "Yesterday we were putting and chipping for three hours."

That hard work paid off for the Caledonia native. Young golfers in the Rockford area have plenty of opportunities to grow their skills throughout the year.

"We have some great kids in Rockford, great kids in Northern Illinois," Rockford Park District Director of Golf Operations Duncan Geddes said. "They have a lot of competition around the country to get to Augusta but it's great to see them all out."

The top finishers from the local competition advance to sub-regionals. The top scorers from there then move on to regionals, with the national competition being held during next years Masters Tournament.

The age group winners from the competition at Aldeen are as follows:

BOYS

7-9 - Nathan Campomanes

10-11 - Gavin Hultman

12-13 - Cooper Watt

14-15 - Ethan Hanaman

GIRLS

7-9 - Ella Pierson

10-11 - Meghan Lynch

12-13 - Bella Pettersen

14-15 - Rylee Stenzel