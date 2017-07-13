Winners of Swedes scholarships honored with luncheon

SwedishAmerican Hospital is awarding $15,000 worth of college scholarships to children of hospital employees.

Thursday, the recipients of the Associates' Children Scholarship Program were honored with a luncheon to celebrate their success and hand out the awards.

The scholarships, which are each worth $1,000, were extended to 15 college students who met the requirements.

SwedishAmerican is hoping that some of the scholarship recipients return to the hospital as staff, just like their parents, after graduation.