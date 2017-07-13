Housing Authority hosts basketball camp with police

The Rockford Police Department is dribbling to success with kids from the Orton Keys housing complex.

Kids from the camp learned basketball skills and the meaning of teamwork, while also getting the chance to get a little competitive with police officers.

Organizers are hoping this camp leads kids down the right path.

"Every boy needs structure and guidance and by getting it from someone of authority like someone from the police, they get a positive look at the police and that the police department is here for more things than just negative," says Raymond Williams with the Rockford Housing Authority.

RHA is hosting their weekly game Thursday night where they hope to finally get a win.