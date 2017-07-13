Wis. lawmaker calling on state to legalize marijuana

Will Wisconsin be the next state to legalize marijuana?

One state lawmaker says they should, arguing that it is not just common sense but it makes economic sense for the state.

On Thursday, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) announced legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

The bill would legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana in the state. Sargent says she is excited about the announcement.

"Wisconsin is facing a billion dollar budget deficit, an insolvent transportation fund and no plans to increase revenue to fund some of our state's most important programs like public education," Sargent said Thursday. "In the light of the continued budget impasse and our budget crisis here in Wisconsin, I'm introducing a bill that will fully legalize marijuana in Wisconsin today."

Sargent says the bill is about creating opportunity and prosperity for the state.

Back in April, Governor Scott Walker (R) legalized possession of a pot extract used to treat seizures.

If it were to pass, Wisconsin would become the 9th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington have passed laws to legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

The sale of recreational marijuana began in Nevada on July 1, with many retailers saying they are struggling to keep up with demand for pot at their locations. They are calling on the state to speed up the process of getting marijuana to stores.