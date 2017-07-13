Amboy man win $50,000 in lottery

A Lee County man has a little bit more cash in his pocket after winning a scratch off lotto ticket recently.
Joe Zimmerly, a lifelong resident of Amboy, has won $50,000 in an Illinois Lottery Gold Rush ticket.
Zimmerly says he plans on taking a vacation with his family and then investing the rest.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Hy Vee gas station in Peru.
