Amboy man win $50,000 in lottery

AMBOY (WREX) -

A Lee County man has a little bit more cash in his pocket after winning a scratch off lotto ticket recently. 

Joe Zimmerly, a lifelong resident of Amboy, has won $50,000 in an Illinois Lottery Gold Rush ticket. 

Zimmerly says he plans on taking a vacation with his family and then investing the rest. 

The winning ticket was purchased at a Hy Vee gas station in Peru. 

