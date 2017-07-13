WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: 13 News Today heads to Zammuto's

For our second stop of July's "Where the Locals Eat," the 13 News Today Crew didn't have to go too far.

Zammuto's has been dishing out tasty flavor since the 1920's when it was first opened by Frank Zammuto.

The Southwest Rockford staple quickly became known for their signature granita, and for the past decade Zina Horton has been doing her best to keep their legacy.

After a decade learning the ropes, Zina has helped the restaurant flourish beyond the west side neighborhood.

"We've gone to being Zammuto's in two different Woodman's, Valley Produce, and the Chiquita Market down the street," Horton said.

"It's been a blessing."

Granita is a cross between Italian ice and sorbet. Horton says once you try their world-famous granita, you'll know why people wait in long lines just for a cup of it.

"Once you taste it, you're hooked," Horton said.

It's so good, the Zammuto family had the recipe trade marked. Not even our cameras were allowed to see the machine that's been making it since the restaurant opened up.

Zammuto's combines their soft serve ice cream with the granita for what they call the "Unusual."

"It's not just a taste, it's an experience," Horton said.

We couldn't agree more.