POLICE PRESENCE: Multiple officers surround a house on Auburn St

There is a large police presence on Auburn Street near Grant Avenue and Huffman Blvd. 

Officers have told 13 News that they are focused in on one house in that area. They are trying to clear the house and make sure that everyone inside the house was okay. Officials did not elaborate as to what they are investigating in that area, though.

As of midnight, Auburn Street is closed from Grant Avenue to Huffman Blvd. Anyone driving on Auburn Street will be rerouted. 

We will continue to bring you updates as they become available. 

