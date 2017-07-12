Pecatonica's J&J brings home tumbling title

Pecatonica's J&J Tumbling and Trampoline is a small gym that showed out in a big way at nationals in Milwaukee a week and a half ago. Sarah Thompson of Davis brought home a Level 8 tumbling national title from the competition. Six athlete from the gym competed at the national level.

Thompson says she didn't expect to bring home the gold.

"My coach actually told me and I was so surprised, I didn't know what to say," Thompson said. "I was freaking out."

The other tumbling and trampoline athletes performed pretty well, bringing home several top 20 finishes for the gym.