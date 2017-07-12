Gymboree plans to shut 350 stores nationwide

Gymboree says it plans to close 350 stores.
The children's clothing retailer currently has more than 1,200 brick and mortar stores under three brands: Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection in June.
Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers struggling to keep stores open due to mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers.
