Gymboree plans to shut 350 stores nationwide

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Gymboree says it plans to close 350 stores.

The children's clothing retailer currently has more than 1,200 brick and mortar stores under three brands: Gymboree, Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers struggling to keep stores open due to mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers.
 

