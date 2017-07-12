Meijer home delivery service starts Thursday in Rockford

Meijer rolls out home delivery service in Rockford on Thursday.

The store is offered it through Shipt, an Uber-like grocery service.



Customers can shop online for 55,000 grocery items like fresh produce to pet food.



Personal shoppers will hand pick the items from the nearest Meijer store and deliver them within a one hour timeframe chosen by the customer.

"Grocery stores are changing to meet customer needs," said Art Sebastian, the V.P. of Digital Shopping for Meijer. "Whether it's the product assortment or the way the stores are laid out, home delivery is a way to extend that store and bring it to our customer's door."

Meijer customers can sign up for delivery service through Shipt.



You can either pay for an annual or monthly membership. Members then get free delivery for orders over $35. But a $7 delivery fee is added to any orders less than that.



Shipt is also hiring drivers.



