Flooding wreaks havoc across Illinois

Flash floods sweep across Lake County during a series of overnight storms on Wednesday.

Deep water closed a number of area roads and rail tracks. It also cut power to a number of homes and businesses.

Some people were stranded in their cars and homes and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

ComEd reported thousands of power outages in McHenry, Cook, Lake, Kane and DuPage counties.

Video taken this morning shows more of what the northern Chicago suburbs are dealing with. People tried to avoid flooded roads on their morning commute.

The area saw more rain this afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

That flooding affected people's commute on the train tracks as well as the road.

All Metra trains stopped in Libertyville Wednesday morning. The Chicago Transit Authority honored all Metra tickets for people who wanted to access the blue line while the trains were out of commission.