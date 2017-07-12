Rolling Green Neighborhood cracks down on curfew

It's not a new rule, but when it comes to how late your child can be out at night, some Rockford moms say parents need a reminder.

"I'll bet there are a lot of people who have even forgotten that there is a curfew in Rockford, because it's just not talked about," said Rolling Green resident Becky Curry.

The curfew starts 11 p.m. on weekdays. It's midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

According to the city, the curfew applies to anyone under the age of 17, but the Rolling Green Neighborhood Association says the rules aren't always followed.

"Implementing that in the neighborhood I think would be a huge deterrent for crime," said Rolling Green neighbor Heather Veccione.

"They're concerned with kids and juveniles riding through the neighborhood on bikes or just packs of them just walking up and down the street during late hours, their concern is possibly the crime they're getting into,"said Rockford Community Service Officer Chris Boeke.

Rockford Police say that kind of behavior tends to pick up around this time of year.

"We certainly see every summer an increase in that, with the kids out of school and not having as much to do," said Boeke.

Vecchione says its something she's noticed pick up around her house in the last few months.

"The kids, walking around the neighborhood, windows are getting busted out, vehicles are getting broken into," said Vecchione.

Along with curbing crime, members of the neighborhood association say the curfew also ensures kids on the street are staying safe themselves.

"I'm not saying that all the kids walking around the neighborhood are bad or are committing crimes, but why are you out at 2 in the morning... Something's not right," said Vecchione.

Recruiting the help of extra eyes to enforce an established rule -- they say could make a difference throughout their neighborhood.



If you see something suspicious involving a person who looks younger than 17, Rockford Police encourage you to report the incident by calling the non-emergency number at 815-966-2900.



