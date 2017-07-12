Belvidere sees up tick in water rescues

The Kishwaukee River is a popular spot this summer, but recently it's a dangerous location. Area first responders say they've seen seven water rescues just since late April.

"It can be quite an extensive searching process to find those people," Lt. Thomas Londo, with the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District, said.

That compares to one one to two rescues at this point during most summers. But, the recent heavy rains make the river more challenging for people to navigate.

"Mostly young people, I'll say are getting on the water and not knowing what precautions they should be taking," Belvidere Fire Chief Al Hyser said.

Belvidere Fire says water rescues are missions that can be taxing for their department. It has to call on additional agencies and its equipment can only get in the water from four locations in its coverage area.

"It takes a lot to get back into those areas," Hyser said. "And quite often, most people who are out on the river do not know where they're at."

Officials say you can follow simple steps to safety -- starting with staying away form restricted areas. Belvidere Fire says Tuesday's drowning happened in a former query that could have been as deep as 50 feet.

"People are not to be swimming in there. It's been proven that the power of the water, for instance at that dam, will take you under and keep you under," Hyser said.

If you plan to go out on the water this weekend fire crews want you to stay smart and prevent putting yourself or first responders in danger.

"We would encourage people to use normal safety precaution, wear a life preservers and also develop a plan," Londo said.

Fire crews are encouraging anyone who does not have experience navigating the waters to stay off the river this weekend.