Magpie owner says they are still cleaning up after Hanley Building fire weeks ago

It has been over two weeks since the Hanley Furniture Building went up in flames, and the owner of the restaurant next door is just now able to start repairs.

A lengthy demolition of the building, in addition to an onslaught of storms, has led to some serious damage to the Magpie building. Owner Stephanie Caltageroni says it has been a difficult process and construction has left them rushed to get the building ready for refurbishing.

"We weren't even allowed to go in and clean up the food that was out from the people dining the day of the fire until 11 days afterwards," Caltageroni says. "It feels like right now we're just finally starting to start the process of reclaiming our restaurant after a fire."

Caltageroni says there is still a long road ahead, with a lot of unknown factors being fleshed out in the process of rebuilding.

A massive fire destroyed the historic Hanley Building in downtown Rockford the afternoon of June 25. It was the first of four large fires in Rockford that are currently being investigated by the Rockford Fire Department.

