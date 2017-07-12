Beloit Police: Man wanted on sex assault of a child charges on t - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Beloit Police: Man wanted on sex assault of a child charges on the loose

BELOIT (WREX) -

Beloit Police are trying to locate a man wanted on sex assault charges. 

Police say Joshua Schindler, 29, is wanted for first degree sexual assault of a child charges.

Schindler is described as 6'2", 320 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He may be driving a blue two-door Chevy Cavalier with a license plate number of 272-WVN. The vehicle was last seen in Waukesha, but Schindler does have ties to the Beloit-area.

He may also be driving a maroon Buick.

Anyone who knows of Schindler's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

