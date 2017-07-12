Name released of 16-year-old who drowned at Belvidere park - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
BELVIDERE (WREX) -

Authorities have released the name of the 16-year-old boy who died after being pulled from a pond in Belvidere Tuesday. 

The Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Braulio Hernandez was pronounced dead at MercyHealth in Rockford just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Rescue crews from multiple fire departments were called out to the water rescue in at Spencer Park Belvidere just after noon Tuesday.

Rescue workers pulled Hernandez from a pond at the park, but they say he was under the water for about 30 minutes before they were able to get him out. 

A total of about 15 rescue workers were in the water during the rescue. 

