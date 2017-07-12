Suspect in Sablewood Drive murder turns himself in

The man wanted in connection with a murder on Sablewood Drive in May has turned himself in.

Deon Hart, 22, turned himself in at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center Tuesday. That's the day after Rockford police announce Hart and another man are suspects in the murder of Lester Sanders. That other suspect, 27-year-old Van Richardson, was served his warrant on Friday while in the Winnebago County Jail.

Hart and Richardson are being held on $5 million bond and both are facing first degree murder charges in the May 24 shooting of Sanders.