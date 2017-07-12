Chance for thunderstorms Wed.; heat index over 100

The Stateline is going to see hot, humid weather, along with the chance for some strong storms Wednesday.

Strong thunderstorms may dump a few more inches of rainfall over northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Flash flooding is a threat this morning. Do not drive into any flooded road; if you see water over the road, find a different route.

Areas around the Stateline are seeing some storms this morning, and there have already been a few watches and warnings issued for the area, and more storms are possible later today.

Along with the chance for storms, we will see high temps in the 90's and heat index values over 100 degrees.

