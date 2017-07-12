Two teens break into Walker Elementary

A Rockford School is broken into overnight.

Rockford Police say two juveniles are charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property after police say they broke into Walker Elementary School and caught school property.

It happened shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. Police were tipped off by alarms set off in the school. After securing the perimeter of the school, officers found the two teens.

The juveniles were taken into custody without incident and then later released to their parents.