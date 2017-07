Because of rising temperatures, a number of cooling centers open their doors this week.

Carpenter's Place on Railroad Avenue is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Rockford Rescue Mission on West State is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Machesney Park go to the Village Center on Roosevelt Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you need to cool off.

And in belvidere, the Public Safety Building is open 24 hours a day.