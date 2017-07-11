Swedes gets machine to dispose of drug waste

SwedishAmerican is one of the first hospitals in the state to install a controlled substance disposal unit
The health system says it's called "CSRX" a waste management system to help keep pharmaceutical waste from getting into the wrong hands and in the environment. Hospital staff can now properly separate and dispose of controlled substances using the device
