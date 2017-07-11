Forum on human trafficking raises awareness of problem in Rockford

The men who buy and sell women for sex in our community try to live off the grid. But Tuesday night, authorities expose their sinister trade in hopes others will help them stop it.

"Just be aware," said Gary Johnson, an advocate at the Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling center. "A lot of people ask how can they combat this, if you see something say something."

Truck stops, strip clubs and lingerie shops are just some of the Winnebago County locations where sex traffickers like to go. That's according to the Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation.



They asked the crowd at a Human Trafficking 101 forum to take notice of the signs a woman is being sexually exploited.

"They're addicted to drugs, there is mental illness in many of them," said Asst. Deputy Chief Mike Dalke. "So if we're able to take them and provide them with those needs, get them off the street we feel that we're going to win the battle."

Rockford police say they're aggressively going after the pimps and johns, the men who buy and sell women for sex.



In fact just this past spring, they arrested 12 men for soliciting sex and a 17-year-old girl was freed from her pimp. That girl is now in protective custody.

