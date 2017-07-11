No air conditioning expected for weeks at Rockford high-rise

The heat is hitting some Rockford residents harder than others. That's because the air conditioning at their high-rise is broken.

The Rock River Tower lost its air conditioning on the 4th of July according to residents. The property is right by the Whitman Street Bridge in downtown Rockford. The building's property manager says the problem could last for several more weeks.

One resident sent 13 WREX a picture of a thermometer, showing the temperature inside their unit. It was nearly 90 degrees.

WREX asked to speak to the property manager, but we were told they could not go on camera. We did obtain a copy of a statement from the property manager which said, in part, "The control panel that runs the chiller and cools the building needs to be replaced it is not a stock item and needs to be built from scratch."

Two people who live inside the building spoke to us, saying the whole ordeal is frustrating.

"It's been pretty rough because you know, (it's) summertime," said Paul Jimenez.

"I found the sprayer from my sink to be a really good hose to cool me off . It's about 90degrees in my, almost 90 degrees in my apartment. And I have a dog, which, I'm giving her constant sprays too to keep make sure she's, you know, not too hot," said Alicia Barkley.

Something that makes it even more frustrating for residents is the heat index is supposed to be over one hundred Wednesday. And summer has a very long way to go.

The city's human services department says it wasn't aware of the issue until 13 WREX contacted them. Someone from the department stopped by about to post signs for the city's cooling centers.