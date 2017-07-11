Rockford PRO/AM pairings party sets teams for tournament

The Rockford PRO/AM is less than a week away, and teams are set for the 41st edition of the tournament. The pairings party had teams pick which pro they'll play with in the tournament Monday, July 17.

Pierce Distribution took Ken Duke with the first pick, followed by Boo Weekley to Aqua Aerobics, D.A. Points to Alpine Bank, Kevin Streelman to Kelley Williamson and Troy Matteson to Greenlee.

The first LPGA golfer was picked next at number six, with Gerina Piller going to Woodward.

Rockford Country Club will host the PRO/AM for the third straight year. Tournament director Judi Sheley says it's scheduled to host the tournament again next year, before the PRO/AM rotates to Aldeen in 2019, if all goes as planned.