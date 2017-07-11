Winnebago Board to consider lobbyist measure Thursday

The Winnebago County Board could soon have a lobbyist. The board will vote on the measure this Thursday.

Winnebago County Chairman frank Haney says it's a tactic the county has used in the past, and one it needs to bring back.

"This idea of fighting unfunded mandates has been a struggle. We want to be understanding on a regular basis what's going on down in Springfield and not finding out after the fact. I'm not going to ignore facts, that high performing counties are engaging in a lobbyist."

Haney says the lobbyist would be in Springfield every day the General Assembly is in session. Using his contacts and relationships to fight for funding that benefits the area, while also working to fight measures that aren't good for the county.

The lobbyist would be paid $5,000 a month, coming from the county's host fees. Winnebago County Finance Chair Ted Biondo says this money typically goes to economic development projects. Since the lobbyist would be working to secure funding for that, Biondo says that fits the bill. Biondo says

"Especially if it was the MRO or some transportation issues, road construction, highways, were supposed to be building a thing around the airport there too for better transportation."

Biondo says he was originally against the proposal. But now that he's learned it's a month to month contract, he feels comfortable about the county moving forward with it.