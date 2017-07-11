Area lawmakers oppose current proposed Great Lakes Basin Rail route

When the Great Lakes Basin Rail proposal was first introduced, it struck a nerve with hundred of residents in the Stateline. Now, it continues to strike a nerve with area lawmakers.

"I do not like a private entity coming in saying here's the route. Take it or leave it,'" Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) said.

The GLBT proposal calls for a more than 270 mile route to run from Wisconsin through Illinois -- including Winnebago, Ogle and Lee counties -- and into Indiana. The transportation company says could cut down on the train congestion in Chicago. But, lawmakers say the route treads on landowners' rights.

"Some of these farms have been around for more than a hundred years and we're just now going to say, 'We understand that this has been in your family for a very, very long time, but too bad,'" Cabello said.

That's why the state's House of Representatives passed a resolution unanimously opposing the project.

"it's to let people know that we're standing with them--not behind them when it comes to an entity forcibly take their property."

But for one ranking senator, the rail proposal could be a way for the Rockford area to expand economically if some changes to the route are made.

"Now, if they come back with some different plans or different ideas, different routes, different size, then it could be a different story," Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) said.

In the meantime, Sen. Syverson says it's important for both sides of the aisle, and the public, to ask questions and consider alternatives.

"It's good to raise your concerns, but don't be so concerned that you think something can and would happen in the next few years," Syverson said.

But until then, Rockford area lawmakers say they will fight the current route that could have a major impact on the Stateline's future.

We reached out to Great Lakes Basin Transportation, but they are not commenting at this time.

