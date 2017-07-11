Local woman's disappearance prompts higher enrollment in private self defense lessons

Self defense instructors in Rockford have classes filling up.

Elite Defense Systems says it's seen an uptick in people interested in learning self defense. Especially parents enrolling their children. He says he feels like 25-year-old Emily Anderson's disappearance has given people a heightened awareness about self defense.

"With what's going on in surrounding areas I think people want to if they need to handle themselves to stay safe," Chief instructor at Elite Defense Systems David Walker said. Whether it's preemptively avoiding an attack or defending themselves I think people want to know how to do that."

Those who are interested in taking classes at Elite Defense Systems can contact David at (815) 885-4758.