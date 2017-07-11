Self defense classes filling up around Rockford

Self defense instructors around Rockford say their classes have been filling up.

Elite Defense Systems in Rockford says they have seen an uptick in people interested in learning self defense. They say many parents enrolling their children in classes.

Chief Instructor David Walker he says he feels the recent disappearance of 25-year-old Emily Anderson has given people a heightened awareness about self defense.

"With what's going on in surrounding areas, I think people want to know what to do if they need to handle themselves to stay safe," Walker says. "Whether it's preemptively avoiding an attack, or defending themselves, I think people want to know how to do that."

Elite Defense Systems has classes for kids and teens Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and for adults Monday through Thursday and on Saturday mornings. Click here for more information.