PHOTOS: Drone photos of recent fires in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

PHOTOS: Drone photos of recent fires in Rockford

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Photo Credit: Rockford Fire Dept. Photo Credit: Rockford Fire Dept.

Here is a collection of aerial photos of recent fires around the City of Rockford taken with the fire department's drone. Thanks to the Rockford Fire Department for sharing these pictures.

Below you will find links to coverage from the WREX newsroom on the recent string of fires.

Rockford Fire: 'Direct human involvement' in recent fires; arson possible cause

Firefighters battle large blaze at Hanley building in downtown Rockford

Residents, stakeholders react to massive fire in downtown Rockford

13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Hanley building reacts to fire

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.