PHOTOS: Drone photos of recent fires in Rockford

Here is a collection of aerial photos of recent fires around the City of Rockford taken with the fire department's drone. Thanks to the Rockford Fire Department for sharing these pictures.

Below you will find links to coverage from the WREX newsroom on the recent string of fires.

Rockford Fire: 'Direct human involvement' in recent fires; arson possible cause

Firefighters battle large blaze at Hanley building in downtown Rockford

Residents, stakeholders react to massive fire in downtown Rockford

13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Hanley building reacts to fire