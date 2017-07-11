PHOTOS: Drone photos of recent fires in Rockford

Here is a collection of aerial photos of recent fires around the City of Rockford taken with the fire department's drone. Thanks to the Rockford Fire Department for sharing these pictures.
Below you will find links to coverage from the WREX newsroom on the recent string of fires.
Rockford Fire: 'Direct human involvement' in recent fires; arson possible cause
Firefighters battle large blaze at Hanley building in downtown Rockford
Residents, stakeholders react to massive fire in downtown Rockford
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.