Crews called to water rescue at Belvidere Park; 16-year-old taken to hospital

Rescue crews from multiple fire departments were called out to a water rescue in Belvidere Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was rescued from a pond at Spencer Park on North Appleton Road in Belvidere. The call went out just after noon Tuesday.

Firefighters believe the boy is under water for about 30 minutes before he was pulled out. Boone County Conservation District officials say no swimming is allowed the park. They say the water at the location where the boy was found is about 50 feet deep.

The boy has been taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital in Belvidere for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

The boy was at the park with a friend who was not injured.

A total of about 15 rescue workers were in the water during the rescue.