Fire in the 3700 block of Preston (Credit: Rockford Fire)

The Rockford Fire is on the scene of a fire on the city's west side.

The fire department says crews were called out to a home in the 3700 block of Preston Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the home and forced their way inside to rescue a resident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.