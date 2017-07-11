Sheriff's dept. arrests four for public indecency at forest preserves

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says four people were arrested on public indecency charges after undercover investigations last week.

The sheriff's office says the TAC Team conducted undercover details at several forest preserves throughout Winnebago County last Wednesday and Friday.

The following suspects were arrested: David Lockett, 59, Manuel Hurtado, 70, Vida De Leon, 46, and Carlos Soltes, 46. All four have been charged with public indecency.

The arrests were made at Espenscheid Memorial Forest Preserve, 4800 S. Perryville Road, Kishwaukee River East Forest Preserve, 6303 S. Mulford Road, and Kieselburg Forest Preserve, 5801 Swanson Road.