Facebook scam?: Jayden K. Smith message a hoax

Facebook users can breath easier: A new scam warning being shared on the social media network turns out to actually be a hoax message.

Many Facebook users around the Statelane and elsewhere have reported receiving a message warning them not to accept friend requests from an account named 'Jayden K. Smith.' The Telegraph reports the message said 'Smith' is a hacker. The message adds that adding them as a friend will give the account access to the user's Facebook page.

The message then asks for the reader to forward the warning to others.

A hacker would not be able to gain access to your account by simply friending you, the Telegraph said.

There is no evidence that a 'Jayden K Smith' account is on a mass friending spree. Friending a mass amount of accounts is against Facebook's terms and conditions, because the company treats the action as a form of spam.

Snopes.com reports that some version of this hoax has been spread online for years.