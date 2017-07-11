Rockford women holds off two attempted robbers

A woman in Rockford holds off two attempted robbers in Rockford Monday night.

The victim tells police that she was walking in the 2500 block of Auburn Street around midnight Monday when two men approached her, punched her in the face and knocked her down.

She says they were attempting to take her purse.

One suspect is described as a white man, around six feet tall with a large build and curly hair. The other suspect is slightly shorter with a medium build, dark hair, and also a white male.

This investigation is still ongoing.