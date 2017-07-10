Illinois moms fly to D.C. to protest Medicaid cuts

The potential changes to health care coverage in this country aren't sitting well with some Illinois families.

Mothers with children on Medicaid are flying from Chicago to the nation's capital to protest cuts to the program.

Two mothers shared stories about their little girls. One has a heart condition, the other a rare tumor. They say they need Medicaid survive.

The senate's replacement for the Affordable Care Act includes a $772 billion reduction in medicaid through 2026.

"Medicaid has been a lifeline for Jamela. I do not know where i would be if Jamela did not have it," said Jamela's mother Tangela Watson.

Starting in 2021 in the senate GOP's proposed plan, the federal government would give states the same amount of Medicaid funding for disabled children as they would for all other kids.