City Council approves development agreement for Amerock Convention Center

At Monday night's city council, aldermen took the next step in the Amerock project in Rockford's downtown.

They approved a development agreement for the convention center. It passed with a 9 - 4 vote.

The agreement hands over control of the convention center to the Rockford Local Development Corporation.

Aldermen say the agreement with the RLDC will help secure financing and special tax credits for the Amerock that aren't easily available to the city.

"When the time comes, they're going to give us the best option for recapturing the project, well the project or the property one of the two," said 5th Ward Alderwoman Venita Hervey.

Still no timeline for when construction ramps up, but they say Monday's vote will keep things moving toward the next step putting out bids.