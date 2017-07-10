Rockford seeing below average gas prices for the summer

The summer months usually mean higher prices at the pump.

But the opposite is true this year-- and this week we saw more relief.

Prices dropped again in our area nearly 3 cents a gallon.



Gas buddy says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.15.



Nationally prices have gone up.



But throughout most of this summer we've seen unusually lower prices.

Experts at Gasbuddy say crude oil prices have stalled, and they expect low prices will hang around for a while.