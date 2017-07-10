Dateline picks up story of missing Loves Park woman

Three weeks have passed since a Loves Park woman went missing. Now Dateline NBC is featuring her story.

The NBC show wrote an article about Emily Anderson's disappearance and posted it online. Anderson was last seen at Steak 'n Shake on Sunday, June 19. She was driving a silver Pontiac which has yet to be found. Emily suffers from epilepsy and relies on medication, something she would have run out of by now. If you have any information about Emily Anderson's whereabouts, you're asked to call Loves Park Police at (815) 654-5015.

Click Here to see Dateline's story.