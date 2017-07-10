Calvin Carter murder trial day 2: Victim's coworker says Carter was 'clingy,' uncle apologizes to judge

The murder trial continued Monday for the man accused of killing two adults and two children in Rockford.

Calvin Carter has pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Martia Flint, her two young sons Tobias and Tyrone Smith, and her boyfriend Demontae Rhodes.

The four were murdered just a few days before Christmas 2014 in a home in the 3200 block of Montrose Avenue.

Monday was a much calmer day in court after multiple outbursts Friday.

The state called one of Martia's coworkers to the stand who described what her mood was like shortly before she ended her relationship with Carter.

"That's when I asked her what was going on and she brought up the person she was seeing at the time and there was some conflicts going on," coworker Mary Njaramba said in court Monday.

Njaramba also testified that Martia described Carter as "clingy," saying he wanted to move in with Martia, but she was not ready to take that step. In a statement to police, she told police Martia told her Carter had become abusive.

In cross examination, the defense attempted to poke holes in her testimony, pointing to inconsistencies and saying she initially testified there was no abuse, but in her statement to police said there was.

The defense also pointed out that in her statement Njaramba told police she thought Carter was a nice guy.

Also in court Monday was Terry Flint, Martia's uncle and the man who was found in contempt of court after an outburst on Friday. He apologized to the judge for his actions. Judge Engelsma accepts his apology and told him he would be released from jail.

The case could last two weeks or longer.

