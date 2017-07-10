Rock County rocks out in new music video

Rock County has made a new music video that is pure gold. "24K" Magic to be exact.

The county's communication center produced a community dance video to the song 24K Magic by Bruno Mars. In the video, you see deputies, officers, paramedics and residents of all ages dancing in the streets. The whole point of the video according to the county was t show the relationship emergency responders have with the community.

This is the second music video the county's done like this. Two years ago it did a dance to another Bruno Mars song, "Uptown Funk".

Click Here to see the latest video.

Click Here to see the Uptown Funk video.