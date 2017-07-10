Rockford authorities announce arrests made in 2 murder cases

Rockford Police have made two arrests and are searching for another suspect in connection with two separate murder cases.

During a press conference held Monday morning, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea announced an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Donavan Ruland, who was shot and killed while riding a four-wheeler outside his house May 24. The suspect is a juvenile and his case is going through juvenile court.

Because of the suspect's age, no further information can be released at this time.

Police have also made in arrest in connection the the shooting death of Lester Sanders on Sablewood Drive on May 24. Authorities say Van Richardson, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder. Police are also searching for another suspect, 22-year-old Deon Hart, who is on the loose. Both Richardson and Hart face 1st degree murder charges. They each have $5 million bonds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hart is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

Rockford Police say Sanders was outside his apartment building in the 3800 block of Sablewood Drive the night of May 24 after a fight broke out between two teenage girls. The fight escalated and police say Sanders was hit by a bullet after someone fired shots. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

