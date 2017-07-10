Identity released of man killed after being hit by vehicle

Authorities have released the name of the person killed after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Louis Ray, 51, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers were called out to 11th Street and Samuelson Road just after midnight Saturday on a report of a man hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say a vehicle was driving northbound on 11th Street when the driver hit Ray in the road. 911 was contacted immediately after the crash.

Police say they believe Ray is homeless and authorities were unable to find his next of kin.

An autopsy completed Monday shows Ray died from blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdominal region.

The death is now under investigation by Rockford Police.